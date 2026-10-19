Unifor set to release Stellantis strike vote results today

Unifor Local 444 members gather inside the Colosseum at Caesars Windsor on Saturday Oct. 17, 2026, for a strike authorization vote. (Source: Unifor Local 444/Facebook)

Unifor is expected to announce Monday whether Stellantis workers have given their union a strike mandate.

More than 9,000 workers across Canada were eligible to take part in the two-day vote, including 6,400 at the Windsor Assembly Plant.

Thousands of Local 444 members packed the Colosseum at Caesars Windsor Saturday to cast their ballots.

Windsor Assembly worker Jonathan Klein has been at the plant since 2014.

He said the turnout was unlike anything he remembers seeing before.

“Honestly, I’m a little bit nervous. It’s a wait and see kind of a game, right? I’m hoping for a good outcome. You got to hope for the best, right? I’d say it’s even higher than us, right? Our governments have to work something out and try to come to some agreement to try and cement what we’re doing here too,” Klein said.

Talks between Unifor and Stellantis have stalled over the future of the automaker’s manufacturing footprint in Canada, particularly the idled Brampton Assembly Plant.

Stellantis plans to sell the Brampton facility to Canadian armoured vehicle maker Roshel after moving production of the Jeep Compass to the United States.

Unifor has warned that Stellantis walking away from its commitments in Brampton could put other commitments at risk, including those involving Windsor Assembly’s third shift.

Brothers Andrew and Cameron Alford work on that shift and have been at the plant for nearly a year.

They said Saturday’s vote was about showing the company that members are prepared to protect their future.

“Really, it affects everyone’s livelihoods. Do or die, if the best way to put it,” Andrew said.

Mike Emslie has also been at Windsor Assembly for just under a year.

He says workers are entering unfamiliar territory.

“We’ve never seen this before. This will be a whole new experience. We’re hoping we can keep our jobs, but at the end of the day, we don’t know what’s going to happen with the States. We’re waiting to see what happens with the midterms and hopefully it goes good,” Emslie said.

The union says it remains hopeful a deal can be reached without job action.

A successful vote would give Unifor the mandate to call a strike if necessary.

Results of the two-day vote are expected today.