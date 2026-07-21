Unifor selects GM in next round of contract talks with Detroit Three

The signage on the outside of General Motors Co. Flint Assembly on June 12, 2019 in Flint, Michigan. - GM announced the second major expansion of its full-size pickup production capacity this year: with a $150 million investment at Flint Assembly to increase production of the all-new Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra heavy-duty pickups. (Photo by JEFF KOWALSKY / AFP) (Photo credit should read JEFF KOWALSKY/AFP/Getty Images)

General Motors is next up in contract talks with Unifor.

The union says negotiations covering 4,600 unionized workers in Ontario will open August 10th in Toronto.

This latest round follows a ratified, three-year agreement for more than 5,000 workers at Ford of Canada.

That deal saw Ford workers secure wage hikes totalling nine per cent, along with ratification bonuses and improvements to pension and benefits.

The automaker has also committed to investing $1.25-billion dollars in its Canadian operations, including $700-million at the Essex Engine Plant in Windsor to support production of the 5.0-litre and 7.3-litre engines.

The plant is also forecast to add a third shift in 2029.

Unifor represents GM workers at plants in Oshawa, Ingersoll, St. Catherines and Woodstock.