TORONTO — A union representing autoworkers at the Brampton Assembly Plant in Ontario says Jeep production that had been slated there is being moved to Illinois.

Unifor says the move is included in a plan announced by automaker Stellantis on Tuesday to expand U.S. production by 50 per cent over the next four years.

It says the announcement comes after U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick said last week that the Trump administration's goal is to end vehicle assembly in Canada and move those jobs south.

The union says the provincial and federal governments need to demand that vehicle investment is retained in Brampton and use "every lever of influence at their disposal" to protect Canadian jobs.

Stellantis said in February that it was pausing work in Brampton amid a retooling of the plant for both electric and gas Jeep Compass vehicles, with production expected to start in the fourth quarter of 2025.

Prime Minister Mark Carney says his government, Ontario and Unifor are working with Stellantis to develop measures to protect employees and to create new opportunities in and around Brampton.

"We have further made clear that we expect Stellantis to fulfil the undertakings they have made to the workers of Brampton," Carney said on social media late Tuesday.

"Today's decision is a direct consequence of current U.S. tariffs and potential future U.S. trade actions."

"Until a more certain trade environment for the North American auto sector is established through the upcoming review of the Canada-United States-Mexico Agreement, decisions on new investments in the auto sector will continue to be affected."