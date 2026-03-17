The Chair of Unifor’s National Auto Council is disappointed he wasn’t consulted on the Conservative Party’s proposed auto plan.

While in Windsor on Sunday, Pierre Poilievre announced details of a Conservative Party auto plan focused on securing tariff-free trade with the United States.

“What was most frustrating is the fact that you think you [would] go to the experts that have to deal with it every day and sit down with our leader who's been involved,” said John D’Agnolo.

Aimed at increasing production across North America, policies included a rule allowing automakers to sell a U.S. - or Mexico-produced car duty-free in Canada for each car they manufacture in Canada.

The deal would apply to complete vehicles, as well as major components, including engines, transmissions, and chassis.

“That means we don't need Brampton [Assembly Plant], and we don't need Ingersoll because we don't sell enough of those vehicles to get one for one,” D’Agnolo countered.

Representing workers in Windsor who make engines for the Ford F-150’s and Mustangs, D’Agnolo said the plan wouldn’t provide support for the entirety of the auto sector.

He added that more measures are needed to ensure all automakers who sell vehicles in Canada also have production components in the country.

Consumers would receive relief through the proposed removal of the GST on purchases of Canadian-made vehicles, but the plan didn’t state it would apply to vehicles that only include major components created in Canada.

“When you reflect on my engines, transmissions. That’s 3,000 jobs in our community he didn't have in his announcement,” D’Agnolo said referring to the GST removal.

A spokesperson for the Conservative Party told CTV News that the union has been engaged and presented to the Conservative Caucus and the Economic Growth Council.

A statement attributed to Jeff Gray, President of Unifor Local 222, provided by the Conservative Party, endorsed their auto pact.

“Finally a common sense plan to protect the livelihood of thousands of Ontario Auto sector workers. A plan that restores past production levels and secures a long term future,” Gray wrote in the statement.

Despite “holes” in the pact, D’Agnolo said he was encouraged to see the party get involved in proposals for the auto sector.

As part of the plan, Canada would align with the U.S. on Chinese tariffs, as opposed to a recent agreement that will see some Chinese EV’s sold in Canada.

“We are nervous about China coming into our markets and then increasing year over year because we've been looking around the world when China gets into those markets. We end up seeing a lot of layoffs,” D’Agnolo said.

On Tuesday, Lana Payne, the National President of Unifor, issued a response to the plan, which echoed D’Agnolo’s concerns.

“Mr. Poilievre, I have concerns and questions with some of what your party has presented. We are encouraged by your effort, but skeptical that this plan can restart idled Canadian facilities. In fact, we fear it may prevent potential future growth – which I do not believe is your intent,” Payne wrote.

Strategies which stem from the 1965 Canada – US Auto Pact were created “in a starkly different industrial climate,” Payne said, and may not have the same effect due to the increased number of automakers globally.

The union stated neither the Conservative auto plan or the Liberal auto strategy “ fully addresses” the presence of automakers who sell vehicles in Canada without investments or operations in the country.

Payne added she looks forward to discussing the concerns with Poilievre when possible.

Correction: A previous version of this story inaccurately implied Unifor was not consulted on the Conservative Party’s proposed auto plan, but Jeff Gray, President of Unifor Local 222, publicly endorsed the plan.