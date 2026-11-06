Unifor presses Stellantis on reported Brampton plant sale

The Stellantis vehicle assembly plant is shown in Brampton, Ont., on Wednesday, Oct. 15, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

The Stellantis vehicle assembly plant is shown in Brampton, Ont., on Wednesday, Oct. 15, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

Unifor says it believes Stellantis has sold its Brampton Assembly Plant after the automaker declined to answer questions about reports of a sale.

In an update posted Friday, the union said it met with Stellantis to seek clarification on reports the Brampton facility had been sold. According to Unifor, the company would neither confirm nor deny the reports and would not provide a timeline for when it would address the issue.

The union says it is interpreting that refusal as confirmation the sale has been finalized.

The development follows Stellantis’ announcement in September that it had signed a memorandum of understanding to sell the Brampton facility to Canadian armoured vehicle maker Roshel.

Unifor, Stellantis and government officials continue to communicate, but bargaining has not resumed.

More than 9,000 Stellantis workers in Canada voted 97.3 per cent in favour of strike action in mid-October. It remains unclear whether the union will proceed with a strike following the latest development.

A Stellantis spokesperson told AM800 News that the company had nothing to announce.