CALGARY - Workers represented by Unifor at Canadian Pacific Kansas City Railway have voted in favour of strike action if their union cannot reach a new deal with the company.

The union says members voted 99 per cent in support of the strike mandate.

Unifor national president Lana Payne says members are united in their demands for job security and work ownership, fair wages, and improved working conditions.

Unifor Local 101R represents more than 1,200 members who work in mechanical shops, inspecting and maintaining locomotives and freight cars.

Negotiations between the union and the railway are set to resume in Calgary on Jan. 24.

The vote authorizes the union to initiate strike action if a deal is not reached by 12:01 a.m. ET on Jan. 29.