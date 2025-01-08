Unifor Local 444 is looking to represent and secure a first collective agreement for workers at NextStar Energy.

The union will hold two bargaining and information sessions later this month to answer questions and provide next steps for hourly workers.

In a social media post, the union said it has participated in meetings over the past several weeks with NextStar Energy focusing on union representation for hourly workers at the Windsor facility and a process to negotiate a first collective agreement for the workers.

The union also said workers have expressed an interest in joining Unifor, including by signing union cards.

Local 444 says the union is committed to working with the workers and the meetings will provide information about Unifor, how collective bargaining improves wages and working conditions.

The post goes on to say, "NextStar Energy will play a key role in the future of auto manufacturing in Canada."

The meetings will take place on Friday, January 17 at the union hall on Turner Road.

The first meeting is at 3 p.m. and the second meeting is at 6:45 p.m.

Attention NextStar Energy ~Hourly Employees — Local 444 Unifor (@LOCAL444UNIFOR) January 7, 2025

Last month, Sean Thibeault, project director for A-BM, the company managing construction of the facility told AM800 that he expects the plant will open for production early in the third quarter of 2025.

He said construction of the nearly 4.23 million square foot facility is 87 per cent completed.

Construction started in August 2022.

When the plant opens, it's expected to have an annual production capacity of 49.5 gigawatt hours and will create an estimated 2,500 new jobs in Windsor and the surrounding areas.

NextStar will produce leading-edge lithium-ion battery cells and modules, representing approximately 40 per cent of Stellantis' electric vehicle production requirements in North America.