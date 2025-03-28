The president of Unifor Local 444 believes there needs to be measures that state, 'if you don't build in this country, you don't sell in this country.'

James Stewart, who represents over 4,000 workers at the Stellantis Windsor Assembly Plant, was reacting Thursday to U.S. President Donald Trump's move to sign an executive order Wednesday to implement 25 per cent tariffs on all automobile imports into the United States starting next week.

Trump said the latest round of auto tariffs will be permanent and has argued that they will lead to automakers opening more factories in the U.S.

Stewart says our industry is so integrated.

"I think it has to be; if you don't build in this country, you don't sell in this country. Not that you're tariffed, if you are not going to build, that has to be our message to the Big 3; they have commitments to Canada," he says.

Automakers have spread out their supply chains and production facilities throughout North America. Parts and production steps often cross one or more borders during the process. That means It will cost the major automakers more money to build their cars and trucks.

Stewart says the tariffs will be devastating for Canada, but it will be just as devastating for American workers.

Speaking at the Unifor union hall on Turner Road, Stewart says we are not the jurisdiction that's taking jobs away from America.

"We are a high-paying jurisdiction. We have good healthcare and benefits. We have good health and safety regulations in Canada. Our standard is high. We have lost jobs just as much as the United States on a per capita basis. We were second or third, but we are now eighth in automotive building," he says.

Unifor Local 200 President John D'Agnolo, who represents close to 2,000 members between Ford's Windsor Engine Plant and the Essex Engine Plant, says this is just creating unrest.

"When you have unrest, you don't shop. When you have unrest, you don't buy anything," he says. "It's already impacting our community. When you don't have stability, it affects your plants. Think about that. You're thinking, Oh my God, will I have a job?"

The tariffs will take effect on April 3.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford says he was told by U.S. Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick that Canadian-made vehicles with 50 per cent or more American parts will not face tariffs.

Lutnick called Ford later Wednesday to say that Canada would face a different rate but it was unclear when Canadian vehicles would see the tariff break.

Most of the vehicles made in Canada are already constructed with more than half American parts, as the North American auto industry is deeply integrated.

With files from the Canadian Press