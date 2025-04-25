Unifor Local 444 is launching its 'Bikes for Kids' campaign this weekend.

Vice-president Steve Morgan says the local is collecting bikes at the union hall on Turner Road on Saturday, April 26 between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.

He says they're collecting unused and unwanted bikes for area students in need.

"We ask the community to donate any unused or unwanted bikes in any condition, we'll take anything," he says. "We have a group of volunteers who fix the bikes up and we deliver them to kids in need through the community usually in mid-June."

Morgan says the bikes will be handed out to students in mid-June.

"We'd love to collect 120 bikes because it usually gives us 100 to give out," says Morgan. "We've been doing this since 2003 and we're up over 2,000 bikes. So basically it's been 100 bikes a year we're able to give out."

He says the campaign started in 2003 and has grown over the last 22-years.

"The last four or five years we've teamed up with the Brain Injury Association of Windsor-Essex who donate helmets for every bike, so every kid also gets a helmet," he says. "So every year it grows. It's got bigger and bigger. This event is the pride of local 444."

Morgan says the bikes were previously collected at Devonshire Mall but with the ongoing construction in front of the mall, the bikes are being collected at the union hall this year.

The drop off location will be located at the north end of the parking lot at the union hall.