The head of the union representing Ford workers in Windsor says U.S. tariffs 'will destroy this city and this community.'

Unifor Local 200 President John D'Agnolo says we can't have these tariffs; these companies can't afford it.

"You think about our engines; you think about a truckload of engines that go over to the United States at a 25 per cent tariff; it's around $75,000. That's just the engine. When you think about all the parts facilities that go back and forth, putting that engine together, overall, this just can't happen," he says.

On Tuesday, U.S. President Donald Trump's long-threatened tariffs against Canada and Mexico went into effect, kicking off a trade war with America's neighbours.

Imports from Canada and Mexico are now taxed at 25 per cent, with Canadian energy products subject to 10 per cent import duties.

Analysts predict the tariffs will shut down the auto industry in days or even weeks while driving up the price of a vehicle.

As of Tuesday, D'Agnolo says the company is status quo and will continue to send the engines over.

Unifor Local 200 represents close to 2,000 members between Ford's Windsor Engine Plant and the Essex Engine Plant.

Workers at Windsor Engine produce the 7.3L V8 engine for Ford Super Duty pickups and commercial vehicles, while workers at Essex Engine produce the 5.0L V8 engine for the Mustang and F-150.

D'Agnolo says the F-150 is the number one selling vehicle in Canada.

"We're supporting thousands of jobs in the United States buying these vehicles, and then we have a president kicking us right in the head, which makes absolutely no sense," he says.

Engines used in the F-150 are sent to Ford assembly plants in Michigan and Missouri, while the engines in the Super Duty pickups are sent to an assembly plant in Kentucky.

D'Agnolo says there are well over a thousand parts in an engine, and if one part is not built, they can't build an engine.

"You really, really have to think about what you're doing here. It's not going to just destroy this community; it's going to destroy a lot of communities in Michigan, Ohio, and Kentucky. I supply Kentuck Truck {Assembly}; we have a great relationship with all these people. I can't even imagine," he says.

In response to the U.S. tariffs, Canada is immediately imposing 25 per cent retaliatory tariffs on $30 billion worth of American products and will expand that to cover another $125 billion in U.S. goods in 21 days.

Trump said he also plans to implement 25 per cent tariffs on all steel and aluminium imports coming into the U.S. on Mar. 12. These duties would be on top of any existing tariffs.