Unifor Local 195 says Stellantis deal crucial for Windsor auto jobs as talks begin

Unifor is set to open talks with Stellantis in Toronto on Tuesday, and a Windsor labour leader says the outcome of negotiations will be critical for both assembly workers and the broader auto parts sector.

Emile Nabbout, president of Unifor Local 195, says bargaining is about more than Windsor Assembly, noting his local represents 800 workers at roughly 22 parts suppliers that depend on vehicle production.

“Those negotiations is very important to the independent part supplier as much as it is important to the auto assembly. They go hand in hand,” Nabbout said.

“If one interruption takes a place at the assembly plant, it will affect the parts supply and vice versa.”

Nabbout says securing long-term work at Windsor Assembly remains a key objective because of the impact the plant has on the region’s economy and workforce.

He says workers are also watching closely as trade tensions continue between Canada and the United States, although the union’s immediate focus remains reaching a deal that matches gains achieved in recent agreements with Ford and General Motors.

“Definitely not only worrisome for the Windsor workforce and Windsor Assembly, it’s a worrisome for the entire country,” said Nabbout. “But we have to be steadfast on our strategic approach and about how we bargain.”

Nabbout says the possible sale or closure of Stellantis’ idled Brampton Assembly Plant remains a major concern, but he believes the union bargaining team is focused on protecting workers in both Windsor and Brampton.

As negotiations get underway, he says job security and future investments must be front and centre.

“We need to make sure Stellantis is committing to the job in Windsor and to Brampton facility. We need the automaker to make sure, don’t take Canada for granted,” Nabbout said.

“They have open access to our market and we want the loyalty from Canadians all along to continue investing in this brand and buying this brand.”

The current collective agreement expires September 20. Unifor has said previously it hopes to reach a deal before then.