Unifor Local 195 hosting two ratification meetings on Saturday

FILE - Unifor Windsor's union hall on Somme Ave. near Central Ave

Unifor Local 195 has scheduled two ratification meetings for this Saturday.

The first takes place at 10 a.m. and is for unionized workers at Morrice Transportation.

The union represents 24 workers at the transportation company and reached a tentative deal on June 24.

The second ratification meeting is set for 11:30 a.m. and is for unionized workers at AG Simpson.

Local 195 represents 75 workers at the automotive supplier on Eugenie Street East.

The union and company reached a tentative deal on July 1.

Details for both tentative deals have not been announced.

For both deals, the union is recommending acceptance of the new collective agreements.

Both meetings take place at the union hall on Somme Avenue.