Three picketers have allegedly been hit by a transport truck while standing in front of Titan Tool & Die, according the union.

Emile Nabbout, President of Unifor Local 195, says a transport truck showed up at Titan around 8:40 a.m. Monday, and went to pick something up from within the plant. Nabbout says around 10:20 a.m. the truck left and did not attempt to stop when approaching those on the picket line - hitting the three employees.

Nabbout says they believe it was an intentional hit by the truck driver.

Windsor Police were on scene and Nabbout says the union wants an investigation conducted and charges laid against the driver.

Nabbout says the three workers were not seriously hurt.

"They are going to the hospital to be checked out, but we believe that the transport truck needs to adhere to the injunction rule and make sure it doesn't have a wilful intent to harm our members here on the picket line."

He says there's worry about how far this situation will escalate.

"If we can have a transport truck come in here, and want to have a well-intended harm to our members in the presence of the employer... two of the mangers were standing there witnessing the incident and they haven't said one word to us, or to the Windsor Police at this time."

He says there's been no movement from the company and it is disgraceful.

"They haven't told us the real intent. We have told the company the union is not willing to take any concession, and we told the company to return to the bargaining table or tell us what is their decision going forward."

Nabbout says there's still some equipment and product inside the facility

November 19th will be 100 days since the members hit the picket line.

CTV News reached out to Titan Tool and Die for comment and confirmation of Unifor's allegation on Monday. Through their lawyer, Titan would only confirm the presence of police.

"Titan Tool on Friday, November 7th, 2025, contacted the Sheriff of the County of Essex and secured their attendance at Titan for Monday, November 10th, 2025, with Windsor Police Services, if necessary, so that the terms of the October 1, 2025, Order, of Madam Justice Kalajdzic would be enforced lawfully, efficiently, and safely.”

A court-ordered injunction remains in place preventing the union from barricading the entrances to Titan's factory on Howard Avenue and Futura Tool and Die on Charles Street.

The members rejected concessions laid out by the company in early October. The union represents 60 members, with 27 active members and the rest laid off.

In mid-August, Titan locked out workers after contract talks failed. Unifor held a rally for them in mid-September, leading to further tensions when Titan announced it was moving production to its non-union subsidiary, Futura.

Titan sought a court injunction for two locations on September 23. On October 1, Justice Jasminka Kalajdzic ruled in favour of Titan.