Another increase in Windsor's unemployment rate.

Statistics Canada reports the rate rose from 10.7 per cent in April to 10.8 per cent in May.

The jobless rate in the region is the second-highest rate in Canada after Peterborough at 11.2 per cent.

Overall, Statistics Canada says the unemployment rate ticked up for the third consecutive month in May as the economy added 8,800 jobs.

The national jobless rate rose to seven per cent last month, up a tenth of a point from April.

StatCan says that marks the highest unemployment rate since 2016 outside the pandemic years.

The wholesale and retail trade sectors were the major contributors to job gains in May, but those were offset by losses in public administration.

Manufacturing, which was hard-hit in April, shed roughly 12,000 jobs last month.

StatCan says there's been virtually no overall employment growth since January, coming off strong job gains at the end of last year.