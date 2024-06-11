Another successful 'Under the Stars' event for 2024.

The Windsor International Film Festival held the annual event this past weekend, which saw hundreds of people attend.

This free event welcomed over 1,500 community members to watch 21 feature films that were shown over the three days.

This year the set up was on the front lawn of the Windsor International Aquatic and Training Centre and included a large LED screen with theatre-quality sound.

Films ranged from kid-friendly options from The Little Mermaid, 101 Dalmatians, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, The Mighty Ducks and Elemental.

More teen and adult films offered included The Blair Witch Project, Oppenheimer, Twister, and Black Panther.

Vincent Georgie, Executive Director of WIFF, says it was a great weekend.

"We had a lot, lot of fun this past weekend right there on that beautiful spot right there by Adventure Bay. There was over 1,500 people that joined us this past weekend. So it was really, really fun to see people come out and just enjoy some free movies outdoors."



He says it was a great way to celebrate WIFF's 20th anniversary.



"Really just a lighthearted event, and also really experiential because it's outdoors, you've got a beautiful view of Detroit, you've got a view of the water. People just really enjoyed it, it was a really relaxed weekend. We also had quite a few people take in multiple films which is great, some people came back every single day."

Georgie says the event will return next year.

"Without question the audience responded to it, and had a lot of fun with it, and we're going to keep going with it. People just really enjoy it, we'll be back next June - no question - to do it again and just say thanks to the community for that."



Last year, approximately 800 people attended the event.

Georgie says it's now time to prepare for the Windsor International Film Festival which runs from October 24 to November 3.

-with files from AM800's The Shift