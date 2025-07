A popular sports apparel store is opening at Windsor Crossing Premium Outlet Mall.

'Under Armour' is scheduled to open on Wednesday, August 20.

According to Royal Courtyards Property Management, the store will be opening inside a unit besides George Richards Menswear.

Under Armour is known for its clothing, shoes, hats and traveling gear.

Windsor Crossing is located in LaSalle on Talbot Road near Highway 3 and Heritage Estates.