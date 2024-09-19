It's a festival like no other.

Step into a world where magic, steampunk, science and art are brought to life in ways never seen before.



Uncommon Festival returns to downtown Amherstburg on Friday Sept. 20 through Sunday Sept. 22.



Amherstburg's director of development services Melissa Osborne says festival has a few new additions this year including a Saturday night drone show and wizard's academy for kids.



"Butterbeer will be back in King’s Navy Yard Park with the Amherstburg Mission receiving the proceeds from that. We also have a hypnotist that will be coming in and providing some entertainment for all of us, wizard bingo."



The streets will be filled with cosplayers dressed up in steampunk and other attire.



Osborne says the event has gained popularity over the years.



"We're actually doing free transit rides from Friday to Saturday and we have increased our number of routes, and have a sponsorship from BR Consulting Solutions to make that free of charge to folks. We also have some additional parking areas that we're working on getting set up."



She says events like this provide a boost to local businesses.



"Tourism is certainly an economic driver for our community, from the open air events all the way through to our River Lights event, TRUE fest and then Uncommon fest. It's certainly one of those opportunities to increase folks and make them aware of our wonderful local businesses and shops as well."

