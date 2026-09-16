Uncommon Festival returns to Amherstburg this weekend

A group of individuals dressed up for Amherstburg's Uncommon Festival.

It’s a festival that’s a little bit uncommon.

Dress up in your favourite wizardry or steampunk cosplay costume for the Amherstburg Uncommon Festival.

The three-day festival will run from Friday evening until Sunday evening in downtown Amherstburg.

Those in attendance can expect a lineup of unusual and interactive experiences and shows, hands-on activities like pottery and candle making, escape rooms, scavenger hunts, paranormal investigations and hot air balloon rides.

The popular costume contest will return on Saturday and Sunday, and those in attendance can watch the fireworks display over the river on Saturday night.

This year will also feature the largest vendor and food truck market in the festival’s history.

Jennifer Ibrahim, the town’s Manager of Economic Development and Tourism, says imaginations will run wild this weekend.

“We’re bringing back some of the visitor-favourites, but like every year, we bring in new entertainment and new exciting things to do for friends and families.”

am800-news-aburg-uncommon-fest-map-sept-2026 A map of the events at the Amherstburg Uncommon Festival. (Photo Credit: Town of Amherstburg Website)

She says there’s a lot to look forward to.

“We’re bringing in a bubbleologist, we’re also bringing in Mysterion who has a mentalism show, and another highlight is David Zinn, and he’s an international street chalk artist.”

Ibrahim says it’s a very well-loved event in Windsor-Essex.

“We encourage those who attend to dress in either wizard or steampunk costumes. We do have a costume contest with some fabulous cash prizes. But if you don’t feel like dressing up, just come to Amherstburg Uncommon and expect the unexpected.”

The festival will take place in the downtown core, King’s Navy Yard Park and the newly opened Amherstburg Waterfront Festival Plaza.