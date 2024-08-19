The Uncommon Festival will return to the Town of Amherstburg this September.

New to this year's event will be the region's first drone show at the festival along the waterfront of the King's Navy Yard Park.

The Uncommon Festival features uncommon delights and spectators can witness this choreographed drone performance.

Those attending are encouraged to dress up in their favourite wizardry or steampunk cosplay costume.

The festival will feature buskers, live performances, games, vendors and downtown businesses ready to serve.

Speaking on AM800's Live and Local with Kyle Horner, Melissa Osborne, Director of Development Services for the Town, says the drone show is very exciting.

"We're going to be having, on Saturday evening somewhere between 8 p.m. and 9 p.m., a drone show. We'll have 100 drones that are going to be choreographed to the theme of Uncommon over the waterfront at King's Navy Yard Park. And that is probably one of the most exciting new things that we have to announce."



She says this year they will be accepting donations.



"So for those that are Harry Potter fans the house-elves always dealt with socks. And so what we're doing this year is we're going to be accepting donations of new socks, and non-perishable healthy snacks for schools from those that are attending. So hopefully we'll be able to give those socks and non-perishable goods to the community, and to help out in those ways as well."



Osborne says everyone is encouraged to dress up.

"A lot of people come out in these fantastic costumes, I can't emphasize that enough, it really does add to the entire event when you see the people that attend enjoying it as much and really dressing up and contributing to it."

The event has been running annually since 2018, and this year will take place from September 20 to September 22 in downtown Amherstburg.

More information on the event can be found by clicking here.

-with files from AM800's Live and Local with Kyle Horner