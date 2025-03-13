The head of the union representing workers at the Hudson's Bay store in Windsor says 'the uncertainty' is tough right now for those employed by the retailer.

Unifor Local 240 president Jodi Nesbitt says for many of her members, they've spent their lives working there, and the uncertainty of whether or not this is a restructuring or something else is tough.

"There's some that feel that Windsor will be going and some that feel that because they own this property, it might be easier to transition this into something that they need," she says.

The restructuring process for Canada's oldest company, which was created in 1670, began Friday after it filed for creditor protection to avoid bankruptcy.

As Hudson's Bay restructures through the creditor protection process, the company said in a March 7 news release that it is exploring "strategic alternatives and engaging stakeholders" to find ways to preserve and boost its business.

Nesbitt says a lot of the membership has seen the writing on the wall.

"Washrooms are closed. The elevator is breaking and not getting fixed. They were shut down last year for so long. I think there's been darkness for our members watching the deterioration of the store, so I'm not certain there's complete shock," she says.

The store was closed for almost a month in June and July 2024 due to heating and cooling issues.

Unifor Local 240 represents 9 full-time and 49 part-time employees at the Devonshire Mall location.

The union is urging the company to protect and prioritize workers' wages, pensions, and benefits during this uncertainty.

Nesbitt says they're waiting to get with the union's legal representatives and have a membership meeting.

"We do have language for severance, and so that is what we're trying to make sure that there is money set aside for that should the ultimate decision be not to keep the Windsor store open," she says.

Hudson's Bay is considering shutting about 40 of its 80 stores, The Canadian Press reported Monday, but Hudson's Bay didn't comment on whether it will close stores.

The contract covering workers at the Devonshire Mall location is set to expire Dec. 31, 2025.