SAGINAW, Mich. - Sam O'Reilly had a goal and assist, Denver Barkey and Easton Cowan each chipped in with two assists, and the London Knights defeated the Moose Jaw Warriors 5-4 in Memorial Cup action on U.S. Memorial Day Monday.

The Ontario Hockey League champion Knights also got goals from Ruslan Gazizov, Sam Dickinson, Landon Sim and Kasper Halttunen to improve to 2-0 in the round-robin portion of the four-team championship tournament.



Ethan Semeniuk scored twice for the Western Hockey League champion Warriors, who have lost both of their games at the Dow Event Center. Denton Mateychuk and Martin Rysavy also scored for the Warriors, who trailed 2-1 after the first period and 5-3 heading into the third.



The Knights were outshot by the Warriors 30-28 and went 1-for-2 on the power play. The Warriors were 0-for-4 on the power play.



The Warriors play the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League champion Drummondville Voltigeurs on Tuesday night in a battle of 0-2 teams. The loser will be eliminated, while the winner advances to Friday's semifinal against either the Knights or host Saginaw Spirit.



The Knights play the host Spirit on Wednesday night in a battle of 2-0 teams. The winner earns a berth in Sunday's championship final, while the loser plays in Friday's semifinal.

