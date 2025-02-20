Health Canada is warning people against using unauthorized sexual enhancement products that may pose serious health risks after the items were seized from a store in Windsor and one in Tecumseh.

The agency says it has seized various products from stores in New Brunswick, Quebec, and Ontario, including A&A Tecumseh Convenience on Lesperance Rd. in Tecumseh, and MO NO Variety on Howard Ave. in Windsor, that have been found to contain "dangerous ingredients."

Many of those products were found to contain sildenafil, a prescription drug for erectile dysfunction that Health Canada says should be used only under the supervision of a healthcare professional.

The agency says possible side effects associated with sildenafil can range from headache, dizziness, and abnormal vision to increased risk of heart attack or stroke in people with heart problems.

Some of the seized products were also found to contain tadalafil, another prescription drug used to treat erectile dysfunction that may cause similar side effects.

Health Canada has listed all of the seized products on its website and says anyone using them should stop and consult a doctor if they have concerns.

A list of the items seized and the store locations the items were seized from:

BANG Maximum Power-A product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil-A&A Tecumseh Convenience, 1100 Lesperance Rd., Tecumseh, ON.

Rhino 7 Platinum 5000-A product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil-A&A Tecumseh Convenience, 1100 Lesperance Rd., Tecumseh, ON.

3800 Hard Rock-Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain tadalafil-MO NO Variety, 974 Howard Ave., Windsor, ON.

Ginseng 2000 Red-Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil-MO NO Variety, 974 Howard Ave., Windsor, ON.

Pink Pussycat-Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain hydroxythiohomosildenafil-MO NO Variety, 974 Howard Ave., Windsor, ON.

Premium Pro Power 3500-A product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil-MO NO Variety, 974 Howard Ave., Windsor, ON.

Rhino 69 Platinum 35000-Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain tadalafil-MO NO Variety, 974 Howard Ave., Windsor, ON.

Royal Honey VIP-Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil-MO NO Variety, 974 Howard Ave., Windsor, ON.

Stiff Rox (white)-Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil and tadalafil-MO NO Variety, 974 Howard Ave., Windsor, ON.

With files from the Canadian Press