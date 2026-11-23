An advertisement announcing the release of ''Grand Theft Auto VI'' next Thursday, Nov. 19, is displayed on the Mercuriales Towers in Bagnolet, Paris outskirts, Monday, Nov. 16, 2026. (AP Photo/Teresa Suarez)

A U.K. court sentenced a British hacker to seven years in jail Monday for a series of cyberattacks, including leaking footage from Grand Theft Auto VI years before the blockbuster game’s release.

Having already served years in custody, Arion Kurtaj, aged 21, was entitled to walk free immediately, Judge Mark Turner said at London’s Woolwich Crown Court.

Kurtaj, who is autistic, pleaded guilty last week to hacking major companies between 2021 and 2022, including GTA-maker Rockstar Games, mobile operator BT/EE, digital bank Revolut and ride-hailing giant Uber.

“You are obviously a very talented young man,” the judge said.

“Don’t waste those talents by spending the rest of your life in and out of prison,” he added.

The judge said his sentencing decision required “balancing the seriousness of what you did with, on the other hand, your young age” and medical diagnoses.

Kurtaj was a teenager when he carried out the attacks as a key member of the so-called Lapsus$ hacking group.

He had spent two years in a secure hospital before being deemed fit to stand trial.

Hacking from hotel

Kurtaj was initially charged with hacking BT/EE and placed in a hotel for his own protection from rival hackers in September 2022.

But from his hotel room, he went on to carry out cyberattacks against Revolut, Uber and Rockstar.

Using just a mobile phone, the hotel’s Wi-Fi-connected TV and an Amazon Fire TV Stick, he broke into Rockstar’s systems and obtained 90 videos of the highly anticipated GTA VI game.

He leaked the videos online under the username “TeaPotUberHacker,” more than a year before the first official footage was released, sparking a frenzy across the video game industry.

The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said he intended to blackmail Rockstar by threatening to release the stolen source code.

The studio had to spend $1.5 million dealing with the hack, excluding wider commercial consequences, the judge said.

Rockstar did not respond to a request for comment from AFP.

The sixth instalment of the GTA franchise was finally released last week after a 13-year wait, generating $3.79 billion in retail sales in its first day.

In 2023, a jury found that Kurtaj had committed the numerous cyber offences but did not rule on his criminal responsibility, as psychiatrists had deemed him unfit to stand trial.

Due to the severity of his autism, he was placed under a hospital order where he remained for two years before being found fit to plead, his lawyers said.

In the 2023 trial, another member of the Lapsus$ group, who was 17 at the time, was found guilty of hacking chip titan Nvidia in February 2022 and threatening to release its intellectual property.

The same hacker, later identified as Thalha Jubair, was jailed for five years and six months this year for a cyberattack on London’s public transport operator, as part of another hacking collective, Scattered Spider.

By Lucie Lequier