Grammy-winning singer Chris Brown has been held in custody after being charged with seriously injuring a music producer in a London nightclub in 2023.

The 36-year-old Brown appeared in Manchester Magistrates' Court on Friday to face one count of causing grievous bodily harm.

He was arrested at a Manchester hotel on Thursday morning for the alleged attack that occurred while he was on tour in the U.K. in February 2023.

His case was transferred to Southwark Crown Court in London where he will appear June 13.