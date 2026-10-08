UHC seeks 6,000 coats for annual Coats for Kids campaign

The public is being asked to dig into their closets and help support the annual Coats for Kids campaign across Windsor-Essex.

The UHC-Hub of Opportunities is hosting the campaign and is looking for new or gently used children’s and adult coats as the winter season approaches.

The goal is to collect 6,000 coats.

While the campaign officially began in September, UHC is urging the public to donate a coat if possible, to reach their goal as they prepare for distribution starting on November 14.

CEO of the UHC Hub of Opportunities June Muir says they are collecting coats at its location on Cantelon Drive, but that’s not the only place you can drop items off.

“We also have the community support centre in Belle River collecting coats, in Leamington we have the South Essex Community Council collecting coats, and in Amherstburg we have the Amherstburg Community Centre collecting coats. Sobeys in Lakeshore is also collecting coats,” she says.

The UHC-Hub of Opportunities Windsor Office is located at 6955 Cantelon Drive. Additional drop-off locations will be posted on the UHC website.

Muir says they need all sizes.

“If you’ve got coats or leggings, smaller sizes from size four and up. We also need adult coats because we have kids in high school and young adults in high school that need coats,” she says.

Muir says UHC and Hotel-Dieu Grace will have their distribution day on November 14.

“Seventh Day Community Services is going to be giving them out on November 15. Amherstburg is going to be at the church, not at their centre, at the church in Amherstburg. They’re starting November 16. Everyone is a different day. Belle River is going to be November 17,” she says.

Hats, gloves, and other essential winter items can be donated as well.

UHC distribution will take place at Forest Glade Public School’s primary learning centre after the Greater Essex County District School Board made space available to help the campaign.