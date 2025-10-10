The annual Coats for Kids campaign is reaching out to the public to hit their donation goal.

UHC - Hub of Opportunities is hosting the campaign once again, looking for new or gentle used children and adult coats as the winter season approaches.

While the campaign officially began on September 1, UHC is urging the public to donate a coat if possible to reach their goal as they prepare for distribution on November 8.

The organization hopes to collect 6,000 coats by the end of October.

June Muir, CEO of the UHC - Hub of Opportunities, says at this time they've collected 2,500 coats.

"They're mixed from kids to young adults, and our goal is to collect 6,000 coats, so we're behind. We have two weeks left, and so that's why we're reaching out to the community to look through their closets and donate those coats."

She says there are some groups where the need is greater.

"Teenagers need men's large, or x-large coats. We also collect snow pants, so if you have snow pants - boys especially - we're in need of those. So, when you're cleaning out the closet, honestly we could take anything that you have."

Muir says their goal of 6,000 coats remains the same year-after-year.

"We're expecting because our food banks numbers have increased that the Coats for Kids annual campaign will increase as well. So, as we move along we'll put a call out to the community, but we're just starting with 6,000 as our goal this year."

Coats can be dropped off at the UHC-Hub of Opportunities Windsor Office, located at 6955 Cantelon Drive, until October 31. Additional drop-off locations can be found on the UHC website.

The UHC - Hub of Opportunities has operated the Coats for Kids program since 2002, ensuring that no child is left to face the winter cold without the warmth of proper winter attire.

Hats, gloves, and other essential winter items can be donated as well.

-with files from AM800's The Shift with guest host Kyle Horner