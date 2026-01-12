UHC - Hub of Opportunities is asking for the public's help filling the shelves at 15 local food banks.

In a social media post, the hub released 10 items that are most needed, such as canned meats, tuna, pasta, and pasta sauce, side dishes, canned soups and canned vegetables.

Speaking on AM800's The Kyle Horner Show, hub CEO June Muir says cereal and school snacks are also needed.

"Anything that you can think of that a child would enjoy for lunch that parents can put in a lunch is really, really helpful," says Muir.

She says the need in the community is increasing and these items are the most requested.

"Of course they want milk, eggs and meat, but it's hard for individuals to donate that," she says. "So when we get a monetary donation, that's what we purchase, and then these are the items that we like to put in the hampers."

Donations can be dropped off at UHC - Hub of Opportunities, on Cantelon Dr., in east Windsor.