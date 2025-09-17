A new report suggests one-in-four Canadians are dealing with some form of food insecurity, ranging from worrying about running out of food to going full days without eating.

Charity organization Food Banks Canada has given Canada a failing grade on food insecurity and unemployment through its 2025 "Poverty Report Card" , but a slightly more palatable "C" for legislative progress, making the overall mark a "D".

The organization says as food insecurity continues to climb, new government programs could ease financial strain.

June Muir, CEO of Windsor's Unemployed Help Centre - Hub of Opportunities, said the report should raise alarms throughout the entire country.

"I think this report card is really factual, it's true, and I think that it should wake everybody up in Canada and have a look at what's going on with food insecurity, and we did get a D and some cases an F," Muir said.

Food Banks Canada's 2025 Poverty Report Card recommends prioritizing three measurable, practical and pivotal poverty reduction strategies:

Commit to reducing food insecurity in Canada by 50% by 2030

Enshrine automatic tax filing into law to unlock billions in unclaimed benefits for low-income Canadians

Review and modernize supports for low-income workers (EI and other programs)

Muir said the federal government should commit to these measures.

"They can review and modernize support for low income works, such as EI and other programs. Many years ago, you could collect EI while you were taking a training program or going back to school, so some of those incentives need to be looked at," she said.

Muir said last year the Windsor Essex Food Bank Association saw over 235,000 visits, 30 per cent of which were kids.

She said everyday UHC hands out 300 food hampers.

"That's just the UHC, we are also the hub for 15 food banks across Windsor and Essex County. We are seeing people that are working, we're seeing a lot of seniors, youth, so many people are finding it very hard to go out and buy groceries, pay rent, and also their utility bills," Muir said.

Muir said as of right now the organization will not be holding its annual Thanksgiving turkey giveaway as they have not yet received any donations.

-With files from AM800's The Shift with guest host Kyle Horner and The Canadian Press