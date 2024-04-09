GLENDALE, Ariz. - UConn delivered the latest of its suffocating basketball beatdowns, smothering Purdue for a 75-60 victory to become the first team since 2007 to capture back-to-back national championships.

Tristen Newton scored 20 points for the Huskies, who won their 12th straight March Madness game — not a single one of them decided by fewer than 13 points.



UConn was efficient on offense but won this with defense.



The Huskies limited the country's second-best 3-point shooting team to a mere seven shots behind the arc, and Purdue only made one.



Meanwhile, UConn allowed Zach Edey to go for 37 points on 25 shot attempts.

