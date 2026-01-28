The world's best-selling reggae group is making a stop at Caesars Windsor this fall.

UB40 is bringing The Unstoppable Tour to the Colosseum Stage on October 2.

UB40 is one of the most successful British groups of all time, with more than 100 million albums sold globally, and more than 50 charting singles in the UK.

Hit songs for the group include "Red Red Wine", "(I Can't Help) Falling in Love With You", and "Here I Am (Come and Take Me)".

Tickets go on sale online on Friday, January 30, at 10 a.m.