U2 is coming to Toronto next year to perform two shows as part of an upcoming world tour.

‘The Greatest Show On Earth World Tour 2027′ will kick off its North American leg in Florida, and will make its way to Toronto just after Labour Day weekend.

The Irish band is slated to play at North York’s Rogers Stadium on Sept. 7 and Sept. 9. This leg of the tour will wrap up with one performance in Vancouver on Oct. 18.

The rock band announced the new tour dates ahead of their halftime show performance for the NFL’s first-ever Thanksgiving Eve game on Wednesday, when the Los Angeles Rams take on the Green Bay Packers at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif.

Fans who are part of U2’s subscriber list can purchase tickets for presale on the morning of Nov. 30.

Visa cardholders can buy their presale tickets starting at 10 a.m. on Dec. 2, until supplies last.

There is also an artist presale through Ticketmaster at 10 a.m. on Dec. 3, though fans need to sign up by 9 p.m. on Nov. 29 to participate.

Tickets will then be available to the general public on Dec. 4, at 10 a.m. local time.