Two youths facing charges after stabbing near Huron Church and Tecumseh

Two youths have been charged following a stabbing in Windsor’s west end on Tuesday.
As reported, a large police presence was seen Tuesday morning around Huron Church Road and Tecumseh Road West.
That’s where investigators say a group of youths had arranged to meet for a fight.
During the altercation, one of the suspects allegedly pulled out a knife and stabbed an 18-year-old man.
Police say the victim was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Two suspects were quickly located and arrested.
The accused, who cannot be identified under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, were each charged with assault with a weapon and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.
The investigation remains ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830.