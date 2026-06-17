Two youths facing charges after stabbing near Huron Church and Tecumseh

Windsor Police on scene of an active investigation in Windsor, Ont. on June 16, 2026. (Travis Fortnum/CTV News Windsor)

Two youths have been charged following a stabbing in Windsor’s west end on Tuesday.

As reported, a large police presence was seen Tuesday morning around Huron Church Road and Tecumseh Road West.

That’s where investigators say a group of youths had arranged to meet for a fight.

During the altercation, one of the suspects allegedly pulled out a knife and stabbed an 18-year-old man.

Police say the victim was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Two suspects were quickly located and arrested.

The accused, who cannot be identified under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, were each charged with assault with a weapon and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830.