Two youths in Chatham-Kent have been charged following an alleged assault.

Shortly after midnight on March 7, Chatham-Kent Police state that a woman entered a business on Queen Street seeking help after being assaulted by two individuals using bear spray.

When police arrived to the area they were able to locate the involved suspects - two youths under the age of 17.

As a result, a 15-year-old male was charged with assault with a weapon, failing to comply with undertaking, and administering a noxious substance.

He was held in custody pending a bail hearing.

A 16-year-old male was also charged with assault with a weapon, and administering a noxious substance. He was later released from police custody with a future court date.