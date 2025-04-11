Three suspects including a 13-year-old, a 17-year-old and a 20-year-old have been arrested after a gunpoint robbery in the city.

Windsor police say officers were called to the 1200-block of Langlois Avenue on Saturday April 5, around 2:30 a.m. after three men were approached by three masked suspects as they walked through a park.

According to police, the suspects took turns pointing a black handgun at the victims and threatened to shoot them if they didn't hand over their personal items and cash.

Police say the suspects took a victim's cell phone and fled the area on foot.

Investigators say the suspects were identified and a search warrant was executed at a home in the 1000-block of Hall Avenue on April 6.

Police say two youths were arrested and a black BB gun was seized.

On April 9, members of the OPP-led Repeat Offenders Parole Enforcement (ROPE) Squad located and arrested the third suspect at a home in the 300-block of Pierre Avenue.

All three are facing about a dozen charges including assault with a weapon, pointing a firearm, uttering death threats and robbery with an offensive weapon.

Police say the 17-year-old is also charged with failure to comply with a release order and the 20-year-old is also charged with breach of probation.