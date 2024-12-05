Two 14-year-old boys have been charged in connection to a kidnapping and gunpoint robbery.

Just before 11 p.m. Tuesday, officers responded to a report of a person with a gun in the 3000 block of Dougall Avenue.

The investigation revealed that two suspects in a stolen vehicle had allegedly kidnapped a first victim by pointing a gun at their head and threatening them.

Police say the suspects then drove to the second victim’s location, threatened them with bear mace, and demanded that they get into the vehicle.

One of the victims was then assaulted, and had their shoes stolen. Shortly after, both victims were released by the suspects.

One victim sustained a minor injury.

On Wednesday, both suspects were arrested, however they cannot be named in accordance with the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

The first suspect has been charged with:

Robbery with an offensive weapon

Kidnapping

Forcible confinement (x 2)

Pointing a firearm (x 2)

Possession of a firearm while prohibited

Possession of a restricted or prohibited firearm knowingly not holding a license and registration certificate

Assault with a weapon (x 2)

Uttering threats to cause bodily harm (x 2)

Wearing a disguise to commit an offence

Possession of property obtained by crime exceeding $5,000

Breach of probation

The second suspect has been charged with: