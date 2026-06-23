Two women charged by police in distraction theft investigation

Two women have been charged by Windsor Police in connection with a distraction theft investigation.

On May 13, 2026, police say a woman was in a parking lot in the 4300 block of Walker Road when she was approached by two female suspects.

As the suspects spoke with the victim, one of them allegedly placed a fake necklace around her neck. After the suspects left, the victim realized her gold necklace had been stolen.

Police launched an investigation and identified both women - a 21-year-old and a 23-year-old. At the time they were identified, both suspects were in custody for similar offences in other jurisdictions.

As a result of the investigation, arrest warrants were issued for both women. The 23-year-old was turned over to Windsor Police on June 5, and the 21-year-old was turned over to Windsor Police on June 18.

Both suspects have been charged with fraud under $5,000, theft under $5,000, and conspiracy to commit an indictable offence.

The investigation remains ongoing, and investigators are working to determine whether the suspects may be connected to additional incidents.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact Windsor Police or Crime Stoppers.