Two seniors from Windsor are dead after a crash involving a tractor trailer in Lambton County.

Provincial police say officers along with Brooke Fire Rescue and Lambton County Emergency Medical Services were called to the intersection of Inwood Road and Courtright Line in Brooke-Alvinston on Wednesday afternoon around 1 p.m. for a crash involving a tractor trailer and a passenger motor vehicle.



Police say the driver of the vehicle, a 79-year-old from Windsor was taken to hospital by Air Ornge with life-threatening injuries and later died in hospital.



The passenger of the vehicle, a 77-year-old from Windsor died at the scene.



Police say the identities of the victims will not be released out of the respect for the privacy of the family.



The OPP in Lambton County and the OPP Traffic Incident Management Enforcement continue to investigate the crash.



Anyone with information, dashcam footage or witnessed the crash are asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.

