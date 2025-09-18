Peel Regional Police, in collaboration with Windsor Police Service, have arrested and charged two Windsor men following an armed carjacking in Brampton.

On May 10, 2025, a Brampton man arranged to sell his Dodge Challenger on Facebook Marketplace.

While on a test drive with two suspects, one of the men revealed an edged weapon, threatened the victim, and then allegedly stabbed him in the throat when he refused to exit the car.

The suspects then fled in the victims car.

The Brampton man was taken to a trauma centre with serious injuries.

The victim's vehicle was later recovered by police in Windsor the next day.

On Sept. 11, a 20-year-old and a 22-year-old were arrested and are each being charged with attempted murder, robbery, and aggravated assault.

Both men were held for a bail hearing and appeared in court.