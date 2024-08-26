Two Windsor companies have been fined $130,000 in total by the Ministry of Labour, Immigration, Training and Skills Development after two workers were injured in 2021.

The Ministry of Labour states that Fortis Construction Group Inc. and Vito Masonry Ltd. have each been fined after a section of an unbraced masonry block wall collapsed - injuring two people.

In November 2021, Fortis was the constructor of the new Eastview Horizon Elementary School - and had hired Vito to complete masonry work.

On November 9, 2021, a freestanding interior masonry block wall was completed but was not braced by either Fortis or Vito workers.

Two days later, on November 11, 2021, the Ministry says the workers from both companies were on the second floor of the school when it became windy and a section of the masonry wall collapsed.

An investigation was then launched by the Ministry of Labour, who found that the wall was inadequately braced.

Following guilty pleas, Fortis was fined $85,000, while Vito was fined $45,000. The courts also imposed 25 per cent victim fine surcharges as required by the Provincial Offences Act.

The Ministry states that Fortis failed, as a constructor, to ensure that the wall was adequately braced, while Vito failed, as an employer, to ensure that the wall was adequately braced as required.