(Windsor-Essex County Health Unit building on Ouellette Ave. in Windsor (Photo by Kristylee Varley))

The entrance to the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit at 1005 Ouellette Avenue in Windsor.

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting that two wild birds have tested positive for avian flu.

The health unit says that two ill swans tested positive for avian influenza and that they are working closely with provincial and federal partners to monitor the situation and ensure appropriate public health measures are in place.

Avian influenza, commonly known as bird flu, primarily affects wild birds but can also infect commercial poultry, backyard flocks, and other animals.

Human infections are rare and have most often occurred following close, unprotected contact with infected birds, poultry, or contaminated environments.

Medical Officer of Health, Dr. Medhi Aloosh, says the risk of avian influenza spreading to the general public remains low.

Avian flu is an illness that can cause symptoms such as red eyes, fever, body aches, cough, sore throat, difficulty breathing, and vomiting or diarrhea.

Individuals can be exposed to the virus through contact with various sources, including secretions (mucus, saliva) and feces of infected animals.

To help reduce the risk of avian influenza:

Avoid contact with wild birds and other wildlife.

Do not touch, handle, or go close to sick, injured, or dead animals.

Practice good hand hygiene after being outdoors or around animals.

Stay up to date with seasonal influenza vaccination.

If you find a sick or dead wild bird, do not touch it. Report it to the Canadian Wildlife Health Cooperative at 1-866-673-4781 or on-nu@cwhc-rcsf.ca. Keep children and pets away from the area.