An investigation is underway following a two-vehicle crash in Thamesville that left one person with serious injuries.

Around 9:01 p.m. on May 31, Chatham-Kent Police Service officers were called to a crash involving an SUV and a pickup truck at the intersection of Selton Line and Victoria Road.

An investigation revealed that the SUV was travelling westbound on the Selton Line, while the pickup truck was travelling southbound on Victoria Road when the two vehicles collided in the centre of the intersection.

Police say the driver of the SUV, a 28-year-old Windsor man, and two other passengers were not injured.

The driver of the pickup truck, a 32-year-old male from Thamesville, was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

The Chatham-Kent Police Service is currently investigating the collision.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Constable Brandon McKeen at brandonmc@chatham-kent.ca or 519-355-1092.