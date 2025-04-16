A 55-year-old man is facing impaired driving charges following a collision.

On April 10, shortly after 5 p.m., members of the Essex County OPP and EMS were dispatched to the intersection of County Road 20 and Graham Side Road in Kingsville for a report of a two-vehicle crash.

The one driver was placed under arrest and transported to the Essex County OPP Detachment.

The driver of the second car was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

As a result, the 55-year-old man from Kingsville was charged with operation while impaired by alcohol, and operation while impaired with a blood alcohol concentration of 80 plus.

The accused was released from police custody and is scheduled to appear in the court later this month.

OPP are reminding the public that if you see anything suspicious or suspect an impaired driver to contact police immediately.