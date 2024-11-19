An investigation is underway following a two-vehicle crash in Harrow.

On Nov. 19, at approximately 7:07 a.m., OPP officers, Essex-Windsor EMS, and the Essex Fire Department responded to a report of a two-vehicle collision on Iler Road.

As a result, one driver was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries; the second driver was not injured.

Iler Road was closed between County Road 20 and County Road 50 to allow for members of the Essex OPP to investigate the collision but reopened later in the day.

Police ask if anyone was driving in the area at the time and have dash cam footage, or may have witnessed the collision. Please contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.catchcrooks.com, where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.