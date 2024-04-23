A pair of travellers looking to enter Canada via the Ambassador Bridge were turned back last week, and issued a fine instead.

Canada Border Services Agency officers at the port of entry seized a handgun, stun gun, one canister of pepper spray and $11,815 in American currency on April 16.



The two U.S. resident travellers were refused entry into Canada, and a penalty of $2,813 was applied.



Officials say travellers have to declare all firearms to a border services officer when they arrive at the border, provide all documents required, and answer all questions truthfully.



A border services officer may verify the declaration, and they must be satisfied that a person has a valid reason for bringing firearms into Canada, and may check to ensure that they've been stored properly for transportation.

