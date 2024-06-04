Two teens wanted in connection with a violent home invasion in Windsor have turned themselves into police, but a fifth suspect in the case is still being sought.

On Tuesday morning, two youths were taken into custody after they turned themselves in to Windsor Police.

A 16-year-old male is charged with break-and-enter, assault with a weapon, assault causing bodily harm, and breach of probation.

A 15-year-old male is charged with break-and-enter, assault with a weapon, assault causing bodily harm, and failure to comply with a release order.

The suspects can’t be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

On May 31, 2024, just after 9 p.m., officers responded to a report of a break-and-enter at a residence within the 300 block of Glengarry Avenue.

Through investigation, officers learned that five suspects, one of whom was armed with a machete, entered the residence.

Once inside, the suspects engaged in a physical altercation with the victim, who sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Police arrested a 19-year-old and a 21-year-old suspect within the 300 block of Riverside Drive West.

A fifth suspect is described as a white male, approximately 18–21 years of age, 5’9” tall, with a small build, wearing a black “TUPAC” t-shirt, and carrying a black and yellow sweatshirt.

Investigators ask everyone who lives in the area to check their dashcam or surveillance footage for evidence related to this case.

Anyone with information should call the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830.

You can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.