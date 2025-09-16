Two teens are facing a long list of charges in connection with an investigation into a series of crimes earlier this summer in South Windsor.

Just before 3 a.m. on July 12, police say two suspects were captured on surveillance footage breaking into a home in the 1700 block of Longfellow Avenue.

Several items were stolen, including a credit card and keys to a truck.

The stolen credit card was later used at a business in the 5400 block of Tecumseh Road East and at an ONroute station along Highway 401.

Investigators obtained surveillance footage of the suspects' vehicle and were able to identify both individuals.

On July 13, 2025, investigators learned that one suspect had been arrested in London and released with curfew conditions.

A week later, police say the suspects returned to the same home and stole the truck using the keys that were taken during the previous break-in.

Through GPS tracking, officers located the vehicle in an alley near the 400 block of Marentette Avenue.

When police attempted a traffic stop, the vehicle fled at a high rate of speed before being located abandoned a short time later in the 900 block of Ottawa Street.

On September 10, officers arrested a 14-year-old male in the 800 block of Hall Avenue and a 16-year-old male in the 30 block of Tuscarora Avenue.

The 16-year-old male suspect is facing 13 charges, including break-and-enter, fleeing from a peace officer, theft of a motor vehicle, failing to comply with a release order, two counts of having his face masked/disguised, two counts of fraud under $5,000, three counts of possession of property obtained by crime not exceeding $5,000, and two counts of using a credit card obtained by offence.

A 14-year-old suspect is charged with break-and-enter, fraud under $5,000, two counts of possession of property obtained by crime not exceeding $5,000, using a credit card obtained by offence, and theft of a motor vehicle.

The suspects cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Windsor Police Target Base Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4350. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.