Two teens have been charged with weapons offences in Chatham-Kent.

At approximately 9:25 p.m. on Saturday, officers responded to a home in Wallaceburg where it was reported that two people were in a car aiming a firearm at the residence.

Police located the vehicle and the two male teens were arrested for pointing firearm and weapons dangerous.

An airsoft handgun was seized from the vehicle.

The 16-year-old and 17-year-old teens were released with a future court date.