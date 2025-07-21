Two teens have been charged following an assault investigation in Leamington.

On June 5, at approximately 4:40 p.m., members of the Leamington Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Detachment were dispatched to an assault in the area of Alderton Street in the municipality.

Police attended the area and spoke to an 18-year-old man who had been assaulted and suffered minor injuries.

As a result of the investigation, the Essex County OPP Crime Unit identified two individuals.

On June 20, a 16-year-old male from Chatham-Kent was been charged with robbery with theft, disguise with intent, and uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm. He has been held pending a bail hearing in Windsor.

On June 23, a 17-year-old male from Leamington was been charged with robbery with theft, disguise with intent, and disobeying an order of court. He has been released and is scheduled to appear in a Windsor court at a later date.

Neither teen can be named due to the Youth Criminal Justice Act (YCJA).