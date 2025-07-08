Two teens have been charged by Windsor Police after crashing a stolen car.

Shortly after 8 a.m. on Monday, July 7, officers responded to a report of a single-vehicle collision near the intersection of Lauzon Road and Edgar Street.

An investigation revealed the car had allegedly been stolen that morning from a driveway in the 700 block of Niagara Street and then crashed into a utility pole.

Police state that the suspects then fled on foot before police arrived. A black pellet rifle was found in the back seat of the vehicle.

A short time later, officers located and arrested the two teen boys in the 1000 block of Fairview Boulevard.

The suspects - a 14-year-old and a 16-year-old - cannot be named due to the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Both teens have been charged with two counts of failure to comply with a release order, possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000, and theft of a motor vehicle.

No injuries were reported as a result of the incident.