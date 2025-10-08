Windsor police have charged a 14-year-old boy and a 16-year-old girl after a crash involving a stolen vehicle.

According to police, officers responded to a collision on October 2, around 5 p.m., in the 600 block of Assumption Street in Windsor.

The investigation revealed a 14-year-old stole a vehicle from Harrow and was driving it at a high speed, almost hitting pedestrians.

Police say the suspect then struck another vehicle on Assumption Street.

Investigators say the drivers of both vehicles suffered non-life-threatening physical injuries.

The 14-year-old, who cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, is charged with possession of property obtained by a crime exceeding $5000; theft of a motor vehicle; and dangerous operation of a conveyance.

The passenger in the stolen vehicle, a 16-year-old girl, is charged with possession of property obtained by crime exceeding $5,000.

Police say the girl was not injured.

